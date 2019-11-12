One person hurt in Winooski apartment fire

Vermont State Police will help Winooski firefighters investigate the cause of a Monday night fire at an apartment complex for seniors that left one person hurt.

That fire started at about 7:00 at the Residences at Great Cedars on East Allen Street. When the Winooski Fire Department arrived, its crews found not only flames, but also a victim, inside a second-floor apartment. They called in mutual aid from Colchester, St. Michael’s College and the Vermont Air National Guard.

According to Winooski Fire Chief John Audy, that unit and the unit directly below it are uninhabitable. “One sprinkler head confined the fire to the couch and carpet area of that one unit,” he said. “We have water damage through some of the common areas, which isn’t unusual.”

The victim is at UVM Medical Center; there’s no indication of how they’re doing. The fire is not considered suspicious, but because of the one person who was hurt, Chief Audy tells us state police will help them look into the cause.

Chief Audy also said everyone at Great Cedars had to evacuate the 73-unit complex for a short time.