Firefighters recover remains after Granville house fire

Vermont State Police is investigating a fire in Granville that appears to have taken the life of a 37-year-old man.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on Post Office Hill Road at about 4:30 am Sunday. They learned that one of the residents, Nathan Twitchell, was unaccounted for. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., investigators found human remains among the debris.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death and make a positive identification of the remains.

An investigation of the fire continues.

