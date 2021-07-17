One teen from Halifax killed, another injured in rollover crash

Vermont State Police are looking into the circumstances behind a deadly crash in Halifax.

It rook place on Reed Hill Road shortly after 8:00 p.m. Friday. Investigators say Tanner Wincek, 19, lost control of his sport utility vehicle while turning; the SUV rolled over and hit a tree.

He and a passenger, another 19-year-old from Halifax, were not wearing seat belts. They were thrown from the vehicle.

Wincek died at the scene. His passenger was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with injuries that reportedly were serious but not life-threatening.

