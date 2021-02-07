One Vermont COVID-19 death Sunday; 189 new infections in our region

A physician assistant takes off her face shield after collecting a nasal swab sample from a patient for COVID-19 testing at Xpress Urgent Care in Tustin, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Vermont reported one coronavirus death on Sunday and 129 new cases. Chittenden County had 33 of the infections. There were 20 in Rutland County and 18 in Franklin County. Washington County had 16, while Bennington County had 15. Addison County and Windsor County had eight apiece, and Orleans County had six. Caledonia County and Lamoille County each had two, while Windham County had one.

Out of more than 311,000 people that have taken more than 930,000 total tests, there have been 12,900 cases and 9,528 people recovered. One hundred eighty-three Vermonters have died.

In New Hampshire‘s Upper Valley, Grafton County had 23 new patients for county-wide totals of 2,120 cases, 16 deaths and 1,906 people recovered. Sullivan County also had 12 new infections, which made for totals of 1,205 cases, 17 deaths and 1,062 recoveries.

There were 362 new cases as a whole in the Granite State for a count of 68,379 cases out of more than 645,000 people tested. New Hampshire had six newly-reported deaths for a total of 1,104 statewide; 55,228 people have recovered.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County had 25 new cases for a total of 1,769; ten people have died and 1,570 have recovered. There were no case updates available Sunday from Clinton County or Essex County.