One-year countdown to REAL ID begins

Vermonters have one year to upgrade their driver’s licenses to REAL ID or they’ll be prohibited from boarding a flight.

Starting October 1, 2020, travelers will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States or to access secure federal facilities, including military bases and some federal offices.

The REAL ID Act was passed in 2005 and sets minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards. The requirements are aimed at inhibiting terrorists’ ability to use fraudulent identification.

Vermont’s REAL ID driver’s licenses and identification cards have a star in the upper right corner inside a gold circle.

Residents have the option to upgrade to a REAL ID or stick with a standard driver’s license. The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles requires several documents to upgrade the license, including one proof of identity, one proof of legal presence, two proofs of Vermont residency, a social security card and a current driver’s license.

Click here for more information about obtaining a REAL ID-compliant license or other approved identification.