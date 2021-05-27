One year later: Vermont National Guard hosts in person memorial service to honor the fallen

The Vermont National Guard honored 14 fallen soldiers.

Governor Phil Scott and former Governor Jim Douglas attended the service alongside families of children who sacrificed their lives for the country.

It’s been a year since they could have a memorial service in person. The Guard spent some time preparing the site at which Thursday’s service took place. It was a monument that went up in 2008. The Guard moved it closer to the entrance to make it more accessible to the public.

“Lord, we gather hear to today to honor those men and women that died fighting in battle to reserve the freedom you blessed this country with in the past,” said a member of the Guard.

Erika Procopio is an officer in the Vermont National Guard. She honored her husband who lost his life in 2005, serving in Iraq.

“I’ve always been so appreciative of the memorial service and the dedication and the monument here for our fallen soldiers of the global War on Terrorism,” said Lt. Col. Procopio.

Governor Phil Scott praised the Guard for their service during the pandemic and abroad.

“The Guard and all members of our military know the meaning of true sacrifice, probably better than anyone,” said Scott.

Governor Scott recalled memories of his father.

“Again, I think of my father as an example. Shortly after D-Day, he was on his way to liberate St. Leu, France when his tank hit a land mine, losing both his legs. He spent two years recovering in Walter Reed hospital, but he thought he was one of the lucky ones,” said Scott.

He continued to commiserate with Vermont families.

As the son of a disabled World War II vet who left us when I was 11 – even after 50 years – I feel your pain as well as your pride,” said Scott.

Procopio says Memorial Day is a time to honor those who have made it possible to live in a free country.

“Their freedoms, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness is tied up by every solider that we lose and every generation will have its heroes. This is just ours,” said Procopio.