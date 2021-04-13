One year since Ralph Jean-Marie’s disappearance, Barre City Attorney: “Not any closer today to knowing the truth”

Tuesday marks one full year since 38-year-old Ralph Jean-Marie went missing.

Jean-Marie was last seen at the Hollow Inn & Motel in Barre. Now, one year later, city officials want to renew awareness of his disappearance.

“I think on the one year anniversary it’s the right time to bring it back up and bring it to the forefront of people’s thoughts,” said Barre Police Chief Timothy Bombardier.

Chief Bombardier says despite conducting more than 56 interviews and 30 searches with scuba divers, drones, and K-9 teams, they still don’t have concrete evidence that explains what happened to Jean-Marie.

Bombardier says Jean-Marie wasn’t reported missing until 68 hours later, nearly three days after he initially disappeared. Jean-Marie was a full-time resident at the Hollow Inn & Motel and living with his girlfriend at the time. Bombardier says first report of Jean-Marie’s disappearance came from a friend, not his girlfriend.

Barre Police is working with Vermont State Police and other municipal agencies in Washington County. Bombardier says while he’s been in contact with the FBI, it isn’t likely Barre PD will request their assistance.

“This really isn’t, at this moment, an FBI jurisdictional event. We don’t have any nexus to an out-of-state component. We don’t have anything like a serial killer or kidnapping,” said Bombardier.

Today, there is still no crime scene, no body, no weapon, and no clear suspect.

“We’re not any closer today to the truth than when things were first reported on or about the 16th of April 2020,” said Barre City Attorney Rory Thibault.

While Barre PD says they’ve quote “continued to exhaust all investigative avenues”, many are disappointed with progress they’ve made with the case.

“It’s frustrating. He was a human being, a father, a son, a friend. He had a heart of gold. He would do anything for anybody and it’s a horrible situation,” said Jean-Marie’s friend Danyell Flood.

She and other activists wore shirts with the world “Guilty” at Tuesday’s press conference. The shirt is to send the message that until there is justice for Jean-Marie, we’re all guilty.

Others have taken the case into their own hands and plan to create a documentary about the Barre man.

“We’ve been in Barre, we’ve been knocking on doors, we’ve been asking businesses. Friends of friends of Ralph…” said Director Anthony Marquez.

Marquez, Tyanna Langevin, and his filming crew have spent nearly 8 months working on it.

“We feel if we can get eyes on Ralph being something that everyone can connect to we felt like that would be the best way about going about not only helping this case but helping the family find some sort of closure,” said Marquez.

Chief Bombardier suspects someone has harmed Ralph. He also says he believes members of the community have failed to come forward.

Barre PD has secured a $5,000 reward for information regarding Jean-Marie’s disappearance. Chief Bombardier encourages anyone with information to call the Barre City Police Department directly at (802) – 476 – 6613. Tips may also be submitted anonymously by texting “VTIPS” to 274637 or at the Vermont Tip Line.

This Saturday, April 17, there will be a demonstration in honor of Ralph Jean-Marie on Battery Street in Burlington.