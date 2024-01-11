

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont sports fans can start placing their bets online Thursday as mobile sports betting kicks off on three platforms.

Gov. Phil Scott signed a bill into law in June legalizing online sports betting in Vermont, which joins nearly three dozen other states. DraftKings, FanDuel and Fanatics Sportsbook were selected to operate mobile sports betting platforms.

The regulated marketplace comes with important consumer protections and will generate revenue for the state, said Department of Liquor and Lottery Commissioner Wendy Knight.

“We’re educating players about responsible gaming and that first starts with, what does responsible gaming look like?” Knight said.

The sports betting operation is expected to bring in up to $7 million in revenue to Vermont during the first full year.

Participants must be at least 21 years old to place a bet. The Department of Liquor and Lottery, in consultation with the state Department of Mental Health, will provide a report annually to the Legislature on the impact of sports betting on problem gambling in the state.

Operators will also be required to provide the state with a responsible gaming plan each year that includes information about the posting of materials related to problem gambling; resources to be made available to bettors with concerns about problem gambling; house-imposed player limits; and self-exclusion programs.