Opening day of Clinton County Fair hits snag

After the pandemic forced the Clinton County Fair to take last year off, the fair will make its return on Tuesday. However, the opening day schedule at the fairgrounds in Morrisonville has just been scaled back a bit.

According to a Saturday afternoon email from fair director Mike Perrotte, the midway rides won’t start operating until 5:00 p.m. that day instead of the usual 12:00 noon. He wrote that Amusements of America, the company running the rides, made this decision because of a staffing shortage.

Everything else on the fair’s schedule for all six days — from this Tuesday through Sunday, August 1 — is still taking place as planned.

