Williston, VT — Apple picking season is officially underway and the pickings are anything but slim as owners say it has been a bumper crop.

Adams Apple Orchard and Farm Market is celebrating fifty years in operation and owner John Adams says they have a lot more fruit than last year. “We are opening with Macs, Cortlands and Primas this weekend and it should be excellent picking.”

To celebrate the milestone, the orchard is hiding “golden apples” in the trees. “Because its our golden anniversary of planting the orchard, everyday on the weekend, we will hang three of these on trees in different places and if a family finds one and brings it up to us we are going to give them a free pie down at our farm market just as a little treat and something different.”

They have made sure the orchard is accessible to all. “We have an area that we deem handicap picking only, there are some handicap signs here and we have four Macintosh trees that are loaded, one Cortland and one Empire and we try to keep everyone else out of there.”

Shelburne Orchards, just 16 miles away, is also seeing an abundance of apples. Owner Nick Cowles says it has been a successful growing season and that they have 8,000 trees.

“When I walk through the orchard and see how many beautiful apples there are, there are so many apples, the trees are just loaded with apples and I can’t believe they will all be picked but they do.”

There will be a series of musicians on the weekends called ‘Live in the Orchard’. “We have this stage and it’s called the Shelburne Orchard’s main stage and it’s a 12×12 stage and you when you are in the orchard you will be picking and hearing a band playing.”

Apple picking season in Vermont traditionally runs through late October.