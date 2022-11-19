Both of the Orleans County courthouses on Main Street in Newport are closed to the public until Wednesday.

The Vermont Judiciary says on its website:

“Hearings in the Orleans Courts will be held remotely on Monday November 21 and Tuesday November 22, 2022.”

According to the Caledonian-Record, this is a precaution after an unnamed man was found with a gun inside the criminal courthouse on Friday. Officials believe he may have been suffering from a mental health crisis.

No one was injured. Following the incident, both courthouses were closed for the remainder of Friday as well.