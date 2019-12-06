Orleans man accused of killing his wife sentenced in federal embezzlement case

An Orleans man who is awaiting trial on charges that he murdered his wife was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to embezzling more than $450,000 from his former employer, the Agri-Mark cheese-processing plant in Cabot.

Federal prosecutors say Randall Swartz committed mail fraud when he ordered reverse osmosis equipment for Agri-Mark, then stole the equipment and sold it to customers of his side company, Kingdom RO. Swartz also defrauded the company by using Agri-Mark employees, on company time, to assemble and install the systems for his customers.

Chief United States District Judge Judge Geoffrey Crawford also sentenced Swartz to three years of supervised release following completion of his prison term and ordered him to pay $452,558 in restitution.

Swartz has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges for allegedly shooting his 54-year-old wife, Thea, to death in their home in May. Swartz suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen during the incident.

In June, a federal grand jury in Rutland indicted Swartz on 11 counts of mail fraud. Swartz, who worked as a maintenance manager at the Agri-Mark plant for more than a decade, originally denied the charges.