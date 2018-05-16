Orleans man charged with murder in shooting death of wife

Vermont State Police have obtained an arrest warrant for an Orleans man on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of his wife, who called 911 Tuesday night to say her husband was pointing a pistol at her and had been drinking.

Thea Swartz, 54, died of a single gunshot wound to the chest, police say, and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Randall Swartz, 58.

Swartz is under police guard at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where is he being treated for a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He is expected to survive.

Captain Dan Trudeau, Vermont State Police, said the agency is not aware of any documented cases of domestic abuse between the couple. However, according to the arrest warrant, family members told police that Randall Swartz had physically threatened his wife “repeatedly” in the past.

Local residents who knew the family said the shooting was completely unexpected.

“It was a shock, I went to school with their daughter from kindergarten all the way to high school, I graduated with her, seemed like nice people. I would have never thought that something like this would ever happen to them,” said Amanda Girard, local resident.