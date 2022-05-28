An Orleans man will spend Memorial Day weekend at Northern State Correctional in Newport without bail for an alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Newport Police accuse Dylan DeWing, 31, of repeatedly striking a 23-year-old man in the head with a tire wrench. It’s said to have happened near Prospect Street and Clermont Terrace at about 9:00 Friday night, and the two men are believed to have previously known each other.

Investigators also say they saw DeWing nearly run over the alleged victim while trying to drive away. He’ll be arraigned on Tuesday.