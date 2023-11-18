An Orleans man will spend 30 years in prison for murdering his wife five and a half years ago, according to the Caledonian-Record.

Randall Swartz, 63, pleaded guilty earlier this year to second-degree murder. He admitted to shooting and killing Thea Swartz, 54, in their home in May 2018. Thea Swartz was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher at the time of the shooting to report that her husband was pointing a gun at her.

Randall Swartz will serve the murder sentence concurrently with the remainder of his unrelated federal prison term for mail fraud. He was sentenced in December 2019 to four years behind bars for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from Cabot Creamery, where he once worked.