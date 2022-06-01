Orleans Elementary School students were back in class on Wednesday, after the school decided to cancel classes on Tuesday, due to an alleged threat made by a student last week. The threat came in on May 24th, but police say the reason school was not canceled earlier was because the student was in a known place and police say the student posed no potential threat. There was an increased police presence at the start and end of the school day.

This is the third school threat the state has seen in two weeks, including an incident in Montpelier that resulted in the seizure of two rifles at an 18-year-old student’s home, and a threat made against the Champlain Valley Union High School. The threats have all come amid heightened concerns following the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

When asked about recent threats, Governor Phil Scott says if you see something, say something. “And don’t worry whether you think it is insignificant or its not something that would happen, say something so we can check it out, and we just want to make sure that kids are safe and we are doing everything we can to follow up on every single issue, that comes across our doorstep.”

Scott wants parents to know they are working on ways to keep children safe in school. “We have active drills, we have many provisions working with the individual districts and making sure we are doing everything we can to keep our kids safe but there’s always more we can do and we will be looking at that.”

Back at Orleans Elementary, there are still questions that need to be answered, in particular, why police were deployed at the start and end of the school day and not while students were in class? No information has been disclosed about the status of the student accused of making the threat.

Police are still investigating and not releasing the name of the student due to their age.