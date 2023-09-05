BURLINGTON, VT – Labor Day brought lots of sunshine to Vermont, and residents wasted no time in taking advantage of it. Leddy Park Beach in Burlington was a hub of activity as people flocked to make the most of the summer day.

Among the sunseekers was 9-year-old Colin, who exclaimed, “It’s really fun! I swam and played football with my parents. Who’s better at football? Me!”

Deborah Sliz, hosting friends from South Burlington, described the day as “glorious” while University of Vermont students, enjoying a break from classes, reveled in the warmth.

Vesna Dye, a swimmer at Leddy Beach, playfully speculated about the elusive Champ, the mythical lake monster and local legend. “I swam all the way to the boat,” she said. “Didn’t see the Champ monster. Do you think Champ is scared of the rain? No, I think Champ is scared of people.”

The recent rainy weather posed challenges for seasonal waterfront restaurants like Spot on The Dock, which sees fewer patrons on gray. But the Labor Day sunshine brought a welcome boost in business.

“When it’s beautiful and sunny, everyone is out and about, everyone is taking advantage of those Vermont summers,” the manager said.

Charlie Stum, visiting from New Hampshire, said he was glad for a break in the rain. “Ruined our summer pretty much so whenever we get some sun like this, we got to take advantage of it,” he said.

Deborah Sliz, who had friends visiting from Oregon, wished she could send some of Vermont’s recent rain their way. She planned a full day of outdoor activities, including lunch on the dock and a cruise on the Spirit of Ethan Allen.

As the day unfolded, Vermonters shared a unanimous message: Get out of the house and enjoy the weather before it’s too late.