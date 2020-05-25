Our table to yours: Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Cookies

Recipe:
For the cookies
1 sticks of of butter, softened
1 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
2 large eggs
2 and 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
For cream cheese filling
1 cream cheese bar, softened
1/2 cup of powdered sugar
Pinch of salt
- Preheat oven to 375º and line a large baking sheet with foil
- Make cheesecake filling: Combine cream cheese, powdered sugar, and salt in a small bowl. Mix well until mixture is smooth. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 30 minutes.
- Make cookie dough: beat butter and sugars until light and fluffy, Slowly beat in vanilla extract and eggs.
- In a separate bowl, mix flour, baking soda, and salt. Stir into butter-sugar mixture. Fold in chocolate chips. Place dough in refrigerator to firm up, 30 to 35 minutes.
- Make cookies: Scoop about a tablespoon of cookie dough and flatten into a pancake-like circle. Spoon about 2 teaspoons cheesecake filling in the center.
- Bake cookies for 12 to 15 minutes, or until lightly golden.