Our table to yours: Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Cookies

Recipe:

For the cookies

1 sticks of of butter, softened

1 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2 large eggs

2 and 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

For cream cheese filling

1 cream cheese bar, softened

1/2 cup of powdered sugar

Pinch of salt

  1. Preheat oven to 375º and line a large baking sheet with foil
  2. Make cheesecake filling: Combine cream cheese, powdered sugar, and salt in a small bowl. Mix well until mixture is smooth. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 30 minutes.
  3. Make cookie dough: beat butter and sugars until light and fluffy, Slowly beat in vanilla extract and eggs.
  4. In a separate bowl, mix flour, baking soda, and salt. Stir into butter-sugar mixture. Fold in chocolate chips. Place dough in refrigerator to firm up, 30 to 35 minutes.
  5. Make cookies: Scoop about a tablespoon of cookie dough and flatten into a pancake-like circle. Spoon about 2 teaspoons cheesecake filling in the center.
  6. Bake cookies for 12 to 15 minutes, or until lightly golden.

