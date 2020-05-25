Our table to yours: Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Cookies

Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer... Mother Nature must have missed the "unofficial" because she is sending us straight to summer with this week's forecast!

We are dealing with a few showers and embedded downpours early this morning, especially through the North Country. The good news is this upper-level wave of energy is actually running into a lot of dry air, and dissipating as it makes it's trek eastward. There could be a few lingering showers as it rolls through the Champlain Valley by early afternoon, but it's one of those situations where you can wait it out a few minutes inside, and then continue with your afternoon.