Outbreak linked to restaurant, patrons may have been exposed

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — At least 17 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak linked to a restaurant in Hudson, and more patrons may have been exposed, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said Friday.

The cases include a person who went to the Fat Katz Food and Drink restaurant while aware of their COVID-19 diagnosis when they were supposed to be in isolation, and a second person who went there when they were knowingly supposed to be on quarantine. Both potentially exposed others, the department said in a news release.

Anyone who visited the restaurant from Oct. 2-9 may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should seek testing, the department said. The department said it conducted a contact investigation and notified close contacts directly.

The attorney general’s office also is investigating multiple violations of New Hampshire Food Service guidance at the establishment, the department said.

THE NUMBERS

As of Friday, a total of 9,514 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 90 from the previous day. Two new deaths were announced, bringing the total to 463.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 39 new cases per day on Oct. 1 to 78 new cases per day on Oct. 15.

