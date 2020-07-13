Outline for New York K-12 school re-openings expected Monday

It’s still not clear yet if K-12 schools in New York will be able to open this fall for in-person instruction, but school officials are about to outline what needs to be done to allow it to happen.

At an online meeting Monday morning, New York State Education Department staff members are scheduled to give the Board of Regents a framework for re-opening guidance. Full guidance is expected to come later.

The Empire State reported five new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, which matches the lowest one-day total in New York since the pandemic began. However, Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues to urge vigilance with masks and physical distancing.