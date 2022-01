Shortly after setting a one-day record of 1,727 positive cases, the Vermont Department of Health has reported that there are 2,188 new cases. With the recent spike in numbers, the weekly average now sits above 1,000 cases daily.

91 individuals are currently hospitalized, which is just shy of the state record of 92 at the beginning of December.

79 percent of Vermonters have received both vaccinations, with 58 percent receiving a booster or additional shot.