Burlington, VT – The Vermont Department of Health has released a report showing the grim reality of the opioid epidemic. In just the first three months of this year, 55 Vermonters have lost their lives to an opioid overdose. That’s an increase compared to what we’ve seen in the past. The three-year average through March sits at 45 deaths.

Adam Greenlee, Medical Director of Psychiatry at the Community Health Center says the issue goes deeper than just drug abuse. “This is a multifactorial issue. I think we’re seeing the loneliness and isolation of the pandemic, we’re seeing the uncertainty of the pandemic and the changes that brought for many people, we’re seeing the housing crisis come to bear.”

Medical experts in Vermont are doing what they can to ensure no one loses a loved one to opioid addiction again. Organizations such as Jenna’s Promise, Johnson Health Center, and the Community Health Center are among those providing care to people suffering. And they want people to know there are resources available to anyone who needs help.

Geoff Butler, Executive Director of the Johnson Health Center says his health center has found success by distributing opioid reversal kits. “These are put together by Johnson Health Center. They contain two doses of Narcan, fentanyl, and xylazine test strips, a breathing mask, and gloves as well.” Butler and other health professionals like Greenlee, add it’s important to remember that opioid addiction can affect anyone and that removing the stigma surrounding the issue is crucial to resolving it. “This is an issue that is striking anyone from our young teenagers and even preteens, community members, to the elderly community members, and everyone in between.”