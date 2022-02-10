Burlington, VT — The Burlington Department of Public Works has announced that almost $40,000 has been raised via the ‘Fines for Food’ pilot program, which aims at increasing food access. 50% of the payments collected for overdue parking tickets in Burlington that were collected between December 15, 2021 and January 15, 2022, is going to support Feeding Chittenden.

“Feeding Chittenden is committed to ensuring no one in our region goes without food,” said Rob Meehan, Director of Feeding Chittenden. “The pandemic has created new hardships and our response has been to pivot as an organization and deliver emergency food and look for innovative solutions to alleviate hunger. DPW’s pay it forward type initiative supports keeping transportation available to folks while also helping to feed people.”

‘Fines for Food’ was spearheaded by Ward 6 City Councilor Karen Paul and the DPW. Paul, Mayor Miro Weinberger and Jeff Padget, the Director of Parking and Traffic Division at DPW presented the check to Feeding Chittenden Thursday afternoon.

“The team in Parking Services was enthusiastic about the partnership with Feeding Chittenden and overjoyed that we were able to make such a sizable contribution,” said Jeff Padgett, Division Director of Parking at DPW. “We heard from people all across Vermont, New England and the country who chose to pay because of this partnership.”