Firefighters had to act quickly Saturday afternoon to contain an oil spill in Hinesburg.

The Hinesburg Fire Department said they were called just after 12:00 noon to a brook where a farm tractor had overturned. They didn’t indicate which brook this was. No one was inside the tractor when crews arrived, but fluids were leaking from the engine.

Firefighters placed a boom about 100 feet downstream from the tractor to block the spill. After following the brook more than half a mile downstream, they said they found more spilled fluids collecting near a culvert at the side of Route 116. Crews placed additional booms at the culvert, called in the Vermont Hazardous Materials Response Team and notified the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.

Firefighters said that once they removed the tractor from the brook, they determined that about two gallons of oil had spilled from the engine.