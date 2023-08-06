With brightly decorated boats gliding across Lake Champlain, the atmosphere is electric, reflecting the participants’ passion for this charity event.

The Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival is a pledge partner with Dragonheart Vermont, a non-profit organization raising money for breast cancer wellness.

The event prioritizes Vermonters supporting Vermonters, as all 43 team participants are affiliated with an organization.

Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival Spirit Team Captain, Betti Lu Lewis says, “They are people from the community that create a community team.”

Much of the money raised will go to the McClure Miller Respite House, Vermont’s only Medicare-certified inpatient hospice residence.

With residential respite care costing roughly a million dollars a year, more than half of residents cannot pay the full cost of their care.

Nina Atkinson is one of the 200 members from Dragonheart Vermont. She says, “They are an incredible organization offering patient end of life care. The best I have ever seen for our sisters and brothers who have struggled with wellness diagnosis.”

Atkinson emphasizes the importance of “living after a cancer diagnosis.”

Her team recently won nationals in the breast cancer division and plans to compete at Worlds in Italy in 2024.



With international ties, the festival brings in many supporters like Joshua Beaupre.

Beaupre says, “I went to their event last year; I became a fan instantly.”

Veteran paddlers also make up a big portion of the event.

Patty Prelock is the Senior Vice President and Provost at The University of Vermont. This is her sixth-year sponsoring and competing for her team of UVM colleagues.



“We want to be a part of a larger community and whether you win or lose, it does not matter, but we are all fighting for the same thing and supporting the same thing and that is funding to support cancer and families affected by cancer,” says Prelock.

The Dragon Boat Festivals’ success not only showcases a unifying fight on the water, but also Burlington’s fight against breast cancer.

Atkinson says, “The cancer community deserves to be treated and recognized and supported with the challenges of this crazy journey we go through.”