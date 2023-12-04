Morristown, VT– Christmas tree farms are working to meet the demand this season after many were devastated by July’s flooding; other farms were spared from the floodwaters. The owner of a Morristown tree farm says, despite not losing much to the floods, other factors are making it difficult to thrive.

A fresh coat of snow didn’t stop folks from cutting down their own tree at Paine’s Christmas Trees. But after crowds go home with their holiday staple, the owners are working hard behind the scenes to get by, as they have been for a long time.

“Unfortunately for years, a lot of what we planted died, so that really reduced what we had for trees for a while, but they’ve been coming back slowly,” says Tom Paine, owner of Paine’s Christmas Trees.

Paine says his farm was spared by July’s floods, unlike many others across the state.

“For Christmas trees, it was soggy, soggy, severe weather for them, a little bit too much rain, we did have some areas that had some impact,” says Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts.

“It’s always important for us to give back in any way we can. Buy local. They did take a hit. Some of the commercial growers took a hit in some areas, others did really well,” says Governor Phil Scott.

But don’t worry — Tebbetts says there are enough trees to go around. Paine’s farm is one location with a big enough supply.

“I’m a lucky one, there’s a lot of people who lost a good deal of their trees, you get to Southern Vermont, Addison County, those areas, and they had a very tough time,” says Paine.

He owns 78 acres of land, planting on 35, amounting to about 35,000 trees growing at any given time. 2017 USDA data shows there’s 3,650 acres of Christmas tree production in Vermont across 70 farms, worth more than $2.6 million.

Paine says dry ground allowed his trees to thrive this year.

“Soil here is mostly sand and gravel so it drains very well, there’s just a couple of areas that didn’t drain, and unfortunately when trees sit in a pond of water, they die,” notes Paine.

Although avoiding any major damage from the floods, Paine says other factors are pushing his business to its limits. The pandemic and rising costs are having lasting impacts.

“Every business in Vermont, all the little businesses, are struggling to survive, and we’re no different than everyone else. So, between taxes going up, insurance going up, interest rates are killing us right now. It’s a challenge for everybody, but I’m not the only one, it’s all small business owners out there,” says Paine.

But Paine says he’s still been busy, helping many people on weekends and weekdays cut down their own trees.

“We’ll get through it, people will be there, people will be happy, and we’ll all do it together,” says Paine.

Gov. Scott also picked out his Christmas trees Monday, cutting them down with just a little help from staff. He picked three trees: two for his home and one for his office.

“I’m pretty fussy when it comes to trees, I do a lot of walking around, the shape is important to me, the fullness is important. There are a lot of beautiful trees out there, but I think I picked some pretty good ones,” says Gov. Scott.