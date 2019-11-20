Pair arrested in Lebanon, face drug and gun charges

Police in Lebanon say they have arrested a New Hampshire woman and a man from Massachusetts on drugs and gun charges.

Marissa Rondeau, 24, of West Lebanon, and Hallet Merrick, 32, of Leeds, Massachusetts were arrested at a Home Depot after an off-cuty Lebanon officer recognized Rondeau, who was wanted on several outstanding warrants.

A search of Rondeau’s belongings turned up methamphetamine. Police say Merrick, who was wanted on a felony warrat in Grafton County, had $3,865 in cash, more than over 500 bags of suspected heroin, and a .22 pistol on his person

Rondeau was charged with possession of controlled drugs, and two counts of methamphetamine possession, all Class B Felonies. Merrick was charged with the possession, possession with intent to sell and for possessing a gun as felon, all Class B felonies.

Both were transported to Grafton County House of Corrections, pending arraignment.

