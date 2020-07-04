Pandemic bringing back classic ‘Drive-In’ movie screenings

What better way to spend part of Independence Day, than by watching the mid-’90s blockbuster movie, “Independence Day”? Much of the grassy area at the Clinton County Fairgrounds will be filled with cars tonight. With no Fair to prepare for this summer, organizers have been holding screenings of drive-in movies instead.

For the first time since it was founded in 1949, the Clinton County Fair is not happening this year. With the continued need for maintaining social distance and wearing masks, businesses small and large have had to get creative.

The folks at the Clinton County Fair, decided to bring back the classic tradition of drive-in movie screenings. “It’s really, really nice to be apart of something that people enjoy to do, at a time when there’s not much that you can do, entertainment wise at least,” says Mike Perrotte, Clinton County Fair Manager.

All cars are spaced 12 feet apart, and if you attend, you have to remain at your car. He says while things are different, people are enjoying themselves. “Everyone is happy. I mean, people come up to us and thank us for bringing this back, so its been very rewarding in that regard.”

Perrotte says it’s even more rewarding to notice that the revival of what was once a summertime tradition, is closing a generation gap. “It’s really cool to see people my age, who grew up with drive-in theaters, coming back. And it’s very nostalgic for them. And even cooler than that is seeing the young kids get into it that never had a chance to go to drive-ins, and they’re having a ball. It’s pretty neat.”