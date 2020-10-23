Pandemic food relief program bolstering Vermont families, restaurants, farms

Arthur White is a maintenance technician at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin; his wife is a nurse at a different hospital. They had a free dinner Thursday night — pulled pork and Sugar Shack mac and cheese from the Cornerstone Pub and Kitchen in Barre — to help make the stress of living through COVID-19 easier to cope with.

“You go home and you only have a limited amount of time to get something done today, and this speeds it up,” White said. “I don’t have to spend an hour cooking dinner. I can have a quick bite to eat and get a little bit more done.”

The free meals come from Vermont Everyone Eats, a statewide program run by Southeastern Vermont Community Action. It’s hiring restaurants to fix 30,000 meals per week for families affected by the pandemic.

“It just has really brought to the forefront of my mind how everyone has been affected, whether it’s reduced hours or added hours, whether it’s schooling and child care, whether it’s going to the grocery store and not being able to find things that you’re used to finding, or even just mental health,” Green Mountain United Way community impact program manager Julia Davis said.

The Cornerstone Pub and Kitchen, and Joe’s Kitchen at Screamin’ Ridge farm in Montpelier, have been supplying CVMC. The medical center campus is one of the distribution points overseen by Capstone Community Action and Green Mountain United Way.

“Cornerstone is putting out a thousand meals a week to this area, and we just have 200 here that we distribute to CVMC employees who signed up through Working Bridges, which is our piece of it,” Davis said.

Vermont Everyone Eats also has a third local component; the restaurants that are paid to make the meals must buy at least 10% of the ingredients from Vermont farms and food producers. The meals can be customized with vegetarian options, gluten-free choices and other dishes.

“It’s a good plan,” White said. “I hope it helps some restaurants get a little bit of money in their pockets, too, because nobody’s going out to eat anymore.”

Five million dollars of coronavirus relief money — which the state of Vermont got from the federal CARES Act — is supporting Vermont Everyone Eats through mid-December. Capstone Community Action CEO Sue Minter is calling upon Congress to pass a new COVID-19 stimulus package so that the program can continue through this winter.

If you want to find the Vermont Everyone Eats meal drop-off site closest to you, click here.