Panton electric microgrid, first of its kind in U.S., coming online soon

In the next month or so, a renewable energy project that’s attracting national attention will come online in Addison County. Time magazine published a story about it earlier this week. However, Local 22 & Local 44 News reported in late February that it was coming.

Since this spring, Green Mountain Power has built a microgrid into a solar power plant in Panton. If severe weather cuts off nearby homes from the main power grid, the microgrid can keep them from going dark. This is the first community microgrid, powered completely by renewable energy, that an American utility company has ever built.

“Right now, our goal for the Panton microgrid is coming on late this summer, in time for the winter season,” GMP vice president of engineering and innovation Josh Castonguay said. “It’s all coming together. A lot of the equipment is being installed as we speak and tested and commissioned, and all of that sort of thing.”

The Panton microgrid won’t even use fossil fuels as a backup power source. A rechargeable battery will do that job.

“It benefits our residents immensely by producing a 50-home grid of security with energy backup; it’s beneficial,” Panton Selectboard chair Howard Hall said. “We also get tax revenue from the solar field.”

Hall noted that the tax revenue adds up to about $44,000 per year. That’s enough money to cover nearly ten percent of the town’s $450,000 annual budget.

The effort to build the microgrid very close to Panton Corners has been about five years in the making.

“They came to us, and that was approximately 2016,” Hall said. “We had a discussion where they were interested in putting in a 40-acre solar field into one of our fields off of Panton Road.”

“There was the solar component, which was in 2016, where we started just under a five-megawatt solar project,” Castonguay said. “Then we decided to add battery storage to it, and then we decided, ‘now let’s move even further and add this microgrid project’.”

The microgrid has cost GMP about $700,000 to build. Hall and Castonguay both said they were thrilled that a reporter from Time reached out to them to interview them about it.

“I was a little surprised, but after realizing that we’re the first microgrid in the United States, it makes Panton ‘the little town that could’,” Hall said.

“We are making an outsized footprint in the work we’re doing in energy — as a state, not just GMP, but with our partners — the fact that it gets that attention and kind of is understood what’s happening here is amazing for all Vermonters,” Castonguay said.