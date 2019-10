Local 22 & Local 44’s Spencer Thomas set out to discover the unknown with Paranormal Investigators of New England, experiencing a day in the life of a certified ghost hunter, just one day before Halloween.

Investigator, Lindsay Stevens, took us to what is deemed the most haunted cemetery in the Green Mountain State, Green Mount Cemetery in Montpelier, Vermont. There she took us through the history of the graveyard and the series of events that will send chills down your spine.