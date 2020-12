Vermont State Police arrested two parents, following the death of an infant in August.

Officials responded to a home on Highgate road in Swanton, 4 months ago. They say 28-year old Stephanie Gero caused injuries to the one-month old, prior to his death. Troopers say 36-year old Matthew Cushing was in the shower.

They say he knew Gero was not supposed to be left alone with the baby, but still was not watching her.

Both were arrested today on child cruelty charges. They’re due in court tomorrow.