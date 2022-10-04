Barre, VT — A four-month investigation into the death of an infant in Barre Town last May has resulted in the arrest of the baby’s parents.

Barre Town Police Chief William Dodge said in a phone interview on Tuesday that Christopher Wickett, 35, and Brianna Wickett, 25, were cited at their residence. The couple was charged with involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to a child with death resulting. They were released with conditions.

Dodge said it took four months to file charges in the case because of the time it took to get the toxicology report from an out-of-state lab. He said first responders found the infant unresponsive on May 3 with a foreign object lodged in his throat.

Dodge said the item was a small wax baggie and that the official cause of death was acute mixed drug intoxication and not suffocation. The drugs involved were fentanyl and xylazine, a veterinary anesthesia drug and muscle relaxer.