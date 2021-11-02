Parents react to news on children 5-11 getting the COVID-19 vaccine

By the end of this week children 5-11 could be getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee voted to recommend the Pfizer vaccine.

Locally, parents shared what they thought about this. Jamal Aziz, said his 11-year-old son, Eesa, will get the vaccine.

“I am excited about him having it, because this covid fight has been really bad,” Aziz said.

Aziz said he was concerned about the virus spreading at school.

“It was very difficult to get him to social distance many times,” Aziz said. “I was worried they could give each other this bad virus.”

Ryan Dieahl’s children are five and two.

“We are extremely pleased and excited and we will have her scheduled as soon as possible,” Dieahl said.

Dieahl said he does not have concerns about his daughter getting the vaccine.

“We are fairly comfortable with the science and the reasoning behind the vaccine,” Dieahl said. “And so we are very comfortable protecting our daughter and gaining a little more freedom.”

Dr. Rebecca Bell is a Pediatric Critical Care Physician at UVM Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Bell said Pfizer’s vaccine for children 5 to 11 is a smaller dose than the one given to people 12 and older.

“So this is the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine but it is one third of the previous dose,” Dr. Bell said. “It’s 10 micrograms as opposed to 30 micrograms and this is because children’s immune systems tend to have a more robust response.”

It’s authorized by the FDA as a two-dose series, three weeks apart. but the storage of the vaccine is different.

“The recommendations are a little less stringent and that’s helpful for these vaccines to be in clinics,” Dr. Bell said.

Dr. Bell said her six year old will get the vaccine.

“It’s a really controlled way that their immune system can be prepared to fight off the virus in the future, and by getting vaccinated we don’t have to worry about them getting sick, and instead they can get protection”

Dr. Bell said clinics will start next week. The Vermont Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics will hold a conversation about COVID-19 vaccines for children.

While parents locally were eager to get their children vaccinated, there is a fair amount of vaccine hesitancy around the country. A recent Gallup poll conducted last month found 55% of parents with kids under age 12 planned to vaccinate their child. The Kaiser Family Foundation found 30% of kids ages 5-11 will ‘definitely not’ vaccinate them.