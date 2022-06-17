On Friday, the FDA announced the authorization of COVID vaccinations for children under 5 and as young as 6 months old. Despite this announcement, some parents have expressed concerns.

“I just don’t feel comfortable with it being so new and there not being much research on it,” said Jennifer Phillips. “I just would like to see what the effects of it are going to be down the road.” Phillips is a stay-at-home mother and feels her daughter has time to wait. “She’s not really exposed to a lot of people anyways in close quarters, so when we go outside, I don’t feel like she’s going to catch anything from anybody outside.”

The FDA approval of the COVID vaccine represents an important milestone in the battle against the virus, and the next step is getting approval from the CDC.

“The CDC also has an independent advisory committee that is going to look at everything the FDA reviewed,” said Monica Ogelby of the Vermont Department of Health. “They will also allow for some public comment and some communication around these products and they will also take a vote.”

For those who want to get their children vaccinated or are unsure about it, Ogelby encourages going into the office. “It provides an opportunity to have a conversation with their primary care provider and ask about when it makes the most sense for them to get the vaccine especially if a kid is also in the midst of another routine vaccine schedule.”

However, Ogelby says those who are vaccinated are better protected against the virus. “While we know that COVID can still be transmitted between people that are vaccinated, we also know that the likelihood of hospitalization and long term negative impacts on people if they have that added layer of protection of a vaccine.”

Moderna’s vaccinations will be two shots, 28 days apart. Pfizer’s vaccinations will be 3 shots over the course of 11 weeks. It is expected that children will be able to get vaccinated just a few days after the CDC announcement.