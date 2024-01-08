Burlington, VT – A winter parking ban for Burlington will start today, Monday, at 10 p.m. and midnight Tuesday for parts of the downtown area. The ban will allow the towns Department of Public Works (DPW) to clear the streets and sidewalks.



30 members of the DPW team will be working overnight with trucks and tractors. Snow ban lights will turned on by 3 p.m. to signal the ban. It will last until 7 a.m. on Tuesday and exclude the North and East side of Franklin Square.



The downtown ban ends at 6 a.m. Tuesday. If you are parked in Zone A, which includes the South and West Side of Franklin Square, you must remove your car. The following day, cars in Zone H, or the North and East sides of the square must be moved.



Vehicles that remain on the street may be issued a $150 ticket and towed. You can find free parking at the following city-owned garages if need be

Marketplace Garage (47 S. Winooski: entrances on Cherry St & Bank St)

Downtown Garage (formerly named College & Lakeview Garage; entrances on College St, Battery St and Cherry St)

While the ban is in effect from 10PM-7AM, special rules apply in Downtown Zone F where the ban is in effect from midnight-6AM. By ordinance, Zone F shall include all streets bounded by the following streets: