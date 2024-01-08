Burlington, VT – A winter parking ban for Burlington will start today, Monday, at 10 p.m. and midnight Tuesday for parts of the downtown area. The ban will allow the towns Department of Public Works (DPW) to clear the streets and sidewalks.
30 members of the DPW team will be working overnight with trucks and tractors. Snow ban lights will turned on by 3 p.m. to signal the ban. It will last until 7 a.m. on Tuesday and exclude the North and East side of Franklin Square.
The downtown ban ends at 6 a.m. Tuesday. If you are parked in Zone A, which includes the South and West Side of Franklin Square, you must remove your car. The following day, cars in Zone H, or the North and East sides of the square must be moved.
Vehicles that remain on the street may be issued a $150 ticket and towed. You can find free parking at the following city-owned garages if need be
- Marketplace Garage (47 S. Winooski: entrances on Cherry St & Bank St)
- Downtown Garage (formerly named College & Lakeview Garage; entrances on College St, Battery St and Cherry St)
While the ban is in effect from 10PM-7AM, special rules apply in Downtown Zone F where the ban is in effect from midnight-6AM. By ordinance, Zone F shall include all streets bounded by the following streets:
- The easternmost boundary shall be defined and include South Willard Street from Pearl Street to Maple Street.
- The southernmost boundary shall be defined by and include Maple Street from South Willard Street to South Winooski Avenue, South Winooski Avenue from Maple Street to Adams Street, Adams Street from South Winooski Avenue to St. Paul Street, St. Paul Street from Adams Street to Kilburn Street, and Kilburn Street.
- The westernmost boundary shall be defined by Lake Champlain.
- The northernmost boundary shall be defined by and include Sherman Street; North Champlain Street from Sherman Street to Peru Street; Peru Street; Elmwood Avenue from Peru Street to Grant Street; Grant Street; North Union Street from Grant Street to Pearl Street; and Pearl Street from South Union Street to South Willard Street.