Burlington, VT — Two local shops in Burlington are reacting to Patagonia’s founder giving away the company to help fight the climate crisis.

On Wednesday, Patagonia’s founder announced he is transferring ownership of the company after nearly 50 years into two entities that will help fight the climate crisis, the Patagonia Purpose Trust and the Holdfast Collective.

The news sent a ripple across the outdoor community in Burlington.

“I was blown away,” said John George-Wheeler, operating owner of Skirack.

“Amazing, completely amazing,” shared Kenzie Fuqua, Outreach Social Media and Events Coordinator of Outdoor Gear Exchange.

Patagonia Burlington was started in 2011, the Church Street Shop is owned by the George-Wheeler family. “Our mission is to inspire our community to pursue a lifetime of outdoor activity and environmental stewardship so this totally aligned with what we are passionate about,” said George-Wheeler.

He says the store strives to do similar aligned environmental and social community-based initiatives. “Just last Wednesday we were closed for our annual field day we shut down the entire store and the entire staff got the chance to play or volunteer in the Intervale.”

At the downtown consignment shop at Outdoor Gear Exchange, Patagonia is the biggest seller, making up 10 percent of their overall sales. “You get the used gear back out there back out into the environment being utilized we don’t want it to go into the landfill we don’t want it to cause harm to the environment,” said Fuqua.

Fuqua says without conservation and without paying attention to climate change, they can’t do business. “We a majority of us live in Vermont because it is such a beautiful place, we have the mountains and so much conserved area and at OGE we sell everything to get out there and do that but to maintain our activities we need those open space.”

George-Wheeler feels the same way. “Without our planet, we don’t exist I think that is the really basic fact that we often forget.”