Path cleared for new I-89 commuter parking lot in Williston

After more than a decade of planning work for a new Interstate 89 commuter park-and-ride lot in Williston, construction is likely to start next spring.

The Vermont Natural Resources Board has granted the Vermont Agency of Transportation an Act 250 land use permit for the project just off of I-89 Exit 12. VTrans expects the 142-space lot to be complete by the summer of 2023.

According to the Burlington Free Press, the Town of Williston approved the project plans in 2014 partly because of overcrowding at the lot next to Exit 11 in Richmond. A new Vermont State Police barracks has also been proposed for the same Williston site as the new commuter lot.