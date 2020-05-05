Patriots center David Andrews announced he’ll be ready for 2020

After missing the 2019 season due to developing blood clots in his lungs, New England Patriots center David Andrews announced he’ll be ready for the 2020 season.

“I know there’s a lot of interest in what was going on with my health and things that happened last year. It was definitely an interesting situation. I’m very fortunate that I am able to continue playing this game. I’m very appreciative of all the support I received from my family, my friends, my wife, but really the organization as a whole from the Kraft family down to Coach [Bill] Belichick to Josh [McDaniels], Scar [Dante Scarnecchia], all the coaches. And then obviously all the doctors, our medical staff, strength staff continuously working with me, to the doctors I had to deal with, the time they spent with me, the questions, a lot of phone calls, our team doctors” said Andrews.

When asked about returning to practice and reconnecting with his team, Andrews shared his excitement.

“I’m ecstatic to when we are able to get back, being with the guys in whatever way we can. That’s always fun. By the end of the season, everyone is kind of sick of each other and everyone needs a break. And then it’s kind of like the first day of school, that offseason program – it’s so great to see everyone, you’ve missed everyone, you’re refreshed. Definitely excited to get back to it and be a team, but it just is what it is and we’ll take it one day at a time” said Andrews.

The NFL is planning on releasing the 2020 schedule on Thursday, May 7.