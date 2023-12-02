According to the Bennington Banner, town officials in Pawlet say the owner of an unpermitted gun range and training school hasn’t complied with a judge’s order to dismantle it.

Daniel Banyai owns Slate Ridge in West Pawlet. In a court filing, town officials claim that a property inspection they made on Monday contradicts affidavits Banyai has filed in which he claimed Slate Ridge is now compliant. The newspaper reports that the town is asking a Vermont Environmental Court judge for a ruling.

Vermont outlawed paramilitary training camps, including Slate Ridge, earlier this year. Banyai owes Pawlet more than $100,000 in fines over the unpermitted structures, which he was given until June to remove.