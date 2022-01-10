Pawlet, VT — On Sunday at around 8:31 pm, Troopers of the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to an incident at The Barn restaurant in Pawlet. They learned that 46-year-old Peter Hadeka of Pawlet, had threatened an employee and fired multiple gunshots in the parking lot before fleeing the scene.

Troopers found Hadeka at his residence where they determined he had operated a vehicle while intoxicated. He was arrested for aggravated assault, suspicion of DUI and possession of cocaine and transported to Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.