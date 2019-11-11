Paying tribute to veterans at Bayada Hospice in Shelburne

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Local 22 & Local 44’s Spencer Thomas is live in Shelburne Vermont paying a visit to Bayada Hospice as they prepare for their annual Veterans Day tribute.

Bayada Hospice is a hospice service provider that supplies aid and an interdisciplinary approach to end of life care across; Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, and part of Washington counties.

As part of its Veterans Day Activity Program, staff members are baking cookies, assembling vases with red and white flowers, tied with a beautiful blue bow, and delivering the gift to veterans in their care as a ‘thank you’ for their service.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog