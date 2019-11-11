Paying tribute to veterans at Bayada Hospice in Shelburne

Local 22 & Local 44’s Spencer Thomas is live in Shelburne Vermont paying a visit to Bayada Hospice as they prepare for their annual Veterans Day tribute.

Bayada Hospice is a hospice service provider that supplies aid and an interdisciplinary approach to end of life care across; Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, and part of Washington counties.

As part of its Veterans Day Activity Program, staff members are baking cookies, assembling vases with red and white flowers, tied with a beautiful blue bow, and delivering the gift to veterans in their care as a ‘thank you’ for their service.

