Peaceful protesters gather outside Vermont Statehouse

Closer to home, President Trump supporters gathered in Montpelier outside the Statehouse to rally against the Electoral College vote count process.

Many Trump supporters hoped that the results of the November election could still be overturned. About 40 people attended the rally and more than a dozen people carried US flags and Trump flags. There was also a live feed of Trump’s remarks played to the supporters. Protester Christopher Meriweather said it was important he attended the rally in Vermont.

“I did not go to Washington DC as per the president’s request, so I am here to show my support here at our state capital,” Meriweather said. “I am feeling so happy and grateful to be an American, as a part of the populous of the beacon of freedom of the entire world, the entire world and the entire galaxy is watching the United States right now.”

Similar peaceful protests like this one took place in Colorado and Mississippi.