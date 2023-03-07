Peacham, VT – Peacham keeps the historic background of town meeting day alive by meeting in person at the Congregational Church.

This is the first time Peacham town members have met in person since before the pandemic.

“The cost of everything is a huge impact on everything we are doing. The cost of taxes has gone up and we’re trying to do the best we can to mitigate those taxpayers,” said Selectboard Chair of Peacham, Peter Craig.

One topic in contention is the town budget being 26% higher than the previous year’s town budget.

The in-person component made it possible for the local library and fire department to pitch for funding.

The naming of the town’s plow truck for the next three years was the only issue raised that required a paper ballot.

An annual tradition of serving lunch concluded the first part of the town meeting.

“In high school, there were five of us that went to school together and we used to wait on tables. One of the girls was serving the military people blueberry pie. Guess what happens? Slipped off the plate and right in his lap. I’ll never forget that. She was horrified,” said Mary Daly, reflecting on their years in Peacham.