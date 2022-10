The technology sends warnings to drivers and pedestrians when they are located within two miles of an active police chase. (Getty Images)

Shelburne, VT — A pedestrian struck by car last week on Shelburne Road has died.

Shelburne police say a vehicle traveling north near Harrington Avenue on October 12 hit the pedestrian, who was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center. Police were notified Monday that the person, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, had died.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Shelburne Police Department at (802) 985-8051.