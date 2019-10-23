Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Winooski

WINOOSKI, Vt. – A pedestrian was struck by an oncoming vehicle in Winooski Tuesday evening.

It happened just before 7:30 pm near the intersection of Main Street and Stevens Street. Winooski and Colchester police responded to the incident, and the condition of the person hit is unknown.

Police were seen inspecting a vehicle that remained on the scene, and Main Street traffic was redirected for nearly an hour as emergency personnel responded.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.