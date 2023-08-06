The Shelburne Police Department wants to know what led up to a crash in which a pedestrian was killed.

A black Jeep Cherokee was heading north on Shelburne Road shortly after 10:00 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say it struck Edwin Mejia, 44, of Shelburne near the intersection with Cynosure Drive. Mejia died at the scene.

Police know who the driver was; he had not been charged or cited as of Sunday night. However, if you were nearby at the time of the crash, the Shelburne Police ask you to call them at (802) 985-8051.