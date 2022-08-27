A Rutland City man will be in court Monday morning after being charged with driving drunk in Rutland Town Friday night and causing a deadly crash.

Chelsea Sikora, 42, was crossing Route 7 near Cold River Road shortly before 8:30 that night. That’s when Vermont State Police say Brett Senif, 48, struck her with his sport utility vehicle. Sikora died at the scene.

Senif was not hurt; troopers arrested him for driving under the influence. They also say they’re still investigating, which means additional charges are possible. VSP is specifically looking for witnesses, so they’re asking you to call the Rutland barracks at (802) 773-9101 if you saw anything.