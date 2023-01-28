There was no word yet on Saturday night about the name of a pedestrian who was killed on Route 7 in Bennington, according to the Bennington Banner.

A passer-by saw a man run in and out of traffic at about 10:00 p.m. Friday near the intersection with Kocher Drive. The passer-by called police, but a southbound tractor trailer struck the pedestrian while officers were still en route. He died at the scene.

The pedestrian was reportedly a 45-year-old man who lived in Bennington. Authorities were still trying to reach his next of kin on Saturday.