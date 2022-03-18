Burlington, VT — On Saturday, over 800 individuals jumped into the frigid waters of Lake Champlain for the 27th annual Burlington & Cool Schools Penguin Plunge fundraiser. The Penguin Plunge, is the largest fundraiser for Special Olympics Vermont, a sports organization for people with intellectual disabilities. This year, over $500,000 was raised that will go towards supporting sports training, competition opportunities across local and school programs, health screenings, and leadership opportunities.

The Cool Schools Plunge started at 10:00 am, with Champlain Valley Union High School leading the way as the top fundraiser team, raising $29,289 with a team of 102 members. The second-highest fundraising team, Edmunds Middle School raised $20,830 with a team of 29.

The Burlington Penguin Plunge kicked off at 11:30 am, with the Union Mutual Popsicles leading the fundraising efforts for the fourth year in a row, raising more than $85,000.

“This year’s Penguin Plunge was a huge success! Even a lingering pandemic and a wild March snowstorm couldn’t stop us,” said Special Olympics Vermont President & CEO, Missy Siner Shea. “We are so grateful for the support of our community, it’s leaders and businesses, all of whom, through their involvement, make a statement that they believe in the impactful work of Special Olympics and are committed to building a more inclusive future for us all.”

For more information about Special Olympics Vermont or to make a donation, click here.